



The recent remarks by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh at Aero India 2025 have spotlighted significant concerns regarding Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) progress on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A. During the event, Singh openly criticised HAL for failing to deliver on promised timelines, stating that not a single aircraft was ready despite assurances that 11 would be completed by February 2025.





Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Singh expressed strong dissatisfaction with HAL's performance, particularly concerning the delays in delivering the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. He stated, “I have no confidence in HAL,” highlighting a critical situation for the IAF as it faces declining fighter squadron strength, currently at 31 against a sanctioned strength of 42.





Singh emphasised that HAL had failed to deliver promised aircraft, noting that he was assured that 11 TEJAS MK-1As would be ready by February, but none were available.





His comments were particularly pointed, emphasising a lack of confidence in HAL's operational readiness and mission focus.





Chief of Air Staff AP Singh expressed his frustration, saying, "I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen". He highlighted that HAL's presentation of aircraft labeled as MK-1A did not meet the expected specifications, asserting that mere software updates or cosmetic changes do not qualify as genuine upgrades.





The IAF chief pointed out that the delays in delivering the TEJAS MK-1A jets have been a major source of discontent within the Air Force. He noted that HAL had failed to operate in a "mission mode," which he deemed necessary for timely delivery.





In response to the criticism, HAL Chairman DK Sunil acknowledged the delays but attributed them to supply chain disruptions, particularly related to engine manufacturing issues with General Electric. He assured that efforts were underway to resolve these problems and confirmed that deliveries would begin once the engines arrive. He assured that once engines are supplied, production would accelerate. Sunil expressed commitment to resolving these issues and emphasised HAL's dedication to supporting the IAF's requirements.





“Our focus is not on getting into a debate on this. I’d rather channelise the energy of my teams on delivering the aircraft. ‘Tu tu main main se kuch nahin hoga’ (squabbling will not serve any purpose),” DK Sunil said.





“We have built three MK-1A fighters and flew them with ‘Category B’ (reserve) engines at the airshow. The aircraft are fully ready in hardware --- equipped with a more capable radar, the jammer is there, the electronic warfare suite is there, it has a new mission computer and a smart multi-function display. All the stuff that we had promised is there and fully integrated. Now we are in the final stages of firing the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. We will do it in the next 15 days,” the HAL chief said.





Singh urged for a "drastic change" in HAL's approach to align efforts and improve outcomes. He stated, "Something must change. Some drastic change. This needs a magic wand so everything gets aligned".





The backdrop of these comments includes ongoing challenges in India's defense indigenization efforts, particularly concerning the TEJAS program. The IAF has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to bolster its fighter fleet, which has been shrinking due to aging aircraft. The urgency for these deliveries is underscored by the current operational needs of the Air Force, which is struggling with a reduced number of fighter squadrons.





HAL has made some progress with prototypes and public displays at Aero India 2025, the IAF chief's remarks reflect deep-seated frustrations over unmet expectations and highlight the critical need for improvements in production timelines and operational efficiency within India's defence manufacturing sector.





