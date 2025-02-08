

The Anti Stealth Very High Frequency (VHF) Radar, developed through collaboration between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to enhance India's air defence capabilities by detecting stealth aircraft. Officially launched on January 29, 2025, at BEL's Ghaziabad facility, the radar marks a significant advancement in indigenous defence technology.





The VHF radar operates in the 30 to 300 MHz frequency band, enabling it to detect aircraft designed to evade conventional radar systems. Its longer wavelengths are less easily absorbed or deflected by stealth coatings and designs, making it more likely to detect and track stealth aircraft compared to conventional X-band radars.





The radar has enhanced surveillance features, including a "staring capability" that allows for the detection of stealth targets at extended ranges. It can track aerial targets beyond 100 nautical miles, providing early warnings of potential threats.





Mobility Mounted on two TATRA vehicles, the radar is built for rapid deployment and can be easily relocated to adapt to changing security needs.





The VHF radar is typically used as an early warning asset, scanning vast swathes of airspace to provide initial detection of stealth incursions. This early warning allows the Indian Air Force (IAF) sufficient time to mobilize its defence systems or interceptors, countering the stealth advantage.





The integration of this VHF radar into India’s air defence network exemplifies a layered defence approach, combining different radar technologies to achieve comprehensive coverage and counter stealth threats effectively.





Stealth aircraft are less likely to be equipped with countermeasures effective against VHF frequencies, enhancing the radar’s effectiveness.





The radar will be featured at Aero India 2025, offering defence experts and industry leaders a first-hand look at its capabilities.





