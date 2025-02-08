



Dynauton Systems, a division of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, is set to unveil "Kaatil," India's first jet-based loitering munition, at Aero India 2025. Kaatil, which translates to "killer" in Hindi, is a domestically designed and developed loitering munition. It showcases India’s growing capabilities in indigenous defence technology.





Kaatil differs from traditional loitering munitions because it is equipped with landing gear, which allows it to take off like a conventional UAV, enabling reuse in certain conditions.





It has a take-off weight of 12 kilograms and a payload capacity of 1 kilogram. With a wingspan of 2 meters and jet propulsion, it can reach speeds of up to 600 kmph, offering quicker response times than propeller-driven munitions and the ability to engage targets over a wider area.





Kaatil is a "fire and forget" system that can autonomously navigate to and strike its target without human intervention, which is especially useful in GNSS-denied environments. It has an endurance of 16 minutes at its Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW).





Its precision strike capability is highlighted by a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 2 meters, making it suitable for targeting high-value assets with minimal collateral damage. The munition is designed for autonomous operations, reducing risk to human operators and enhancing the effectiveness of military operations.





