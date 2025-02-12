



BEML Ltd., a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea's STX Engine to co-develop, manufacture, and market battle tank engines, marine engines, spares, and engine aggregates. The collaboration was announced on February 11, 2025, at Aero India 2025, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd., and Sangsu Lee, President & CEO of STX Engine.





The partnership aims to reduce India's import dependency and strengthen indigenous defence and maritime capabilities and manufacturing, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision.





By integrating BEML's engineering capabilities with STX Engine's advanced technology, the collaboration seeks to drive innovation and build a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.





BEML aims to expand its footprint into defence and marine engine technologies, leveraging STX Engine's expertise to develop advanced propulsion solutions for India's evolving defence programs and explore export opportunities to friendly nations.





BEML will optimize production processes tailored to specialized engine manufacturing and accelerate localization and indigenization initiatives.





This partnership includes servicing and maintenance of engine components to cater to Indian defence needs. BEML will leverage STX Engine's expertise to develop advanced propulsion solutions.



