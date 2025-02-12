



A Russian Su-57 Felon next-generation fighter sharing the tarmac with a U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter is a truly unusual sight, and it has quickly become a signature image of the Aero India 2025 international Air Show.





Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Air Force had abruptly pulled its planned flight demos for both the F-35 and F-16 at the Air Show.





But in a surprise twist, the U.S. Air Force flew the F-35 at the Air Show, fuelling speculation about why the U.S. decided to take the F-35 to the skies, according to a report by Indian news media Indian Express.





The Defence Ministry had said in a statement that: “It marks a milestone in global defence collaboration and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes.”





The F-35's strengths lie in its stealth capabilities and ability to integrate into networked warfare environments, but it is often criticised for its kinematic performance. In contrast, the Su-57 is a formidable opponent in dogfights, utilizing powerful 3D thrust-vectoring engines to execute impressive low-speed manoeuvres. With planned engine upgrades for future models, the Su-57 aims to improve its supercruise performance, narrowing the performance gap with Western fighters.





In close-range combat scenarios, NATO exercises suggest that fourth-generation fighters with high manoeuvrability, such as the F-16 and F/A-18, maintain an edge over the F-35.





Comparative Analysis





Feature Sukhoi Su-57 (Russia) Lockheed Martin F-35 (USA) Role Air superiority, multirole, ground attack Multirole, stealth attack, intelligence Length 19.8 meters (65 feet) 15.7 meters (51.4 feet) Wingspan 14.1 meters (46.3 feet) 10.7 meters (35 feet) Maximum Speed Mach 2.0+ (2,450 km/h) Mach 1.6 (1,930 km/h) Engines 2 × Saturn izdeliye 30 (or AL-41F1) 1 × Pratt & Whitney F135 Stealth Design Radar-absorbing materials, internal weapons bays, faceted airframe Radar-absorbing materials, embedded sensors, minimal radar cross-section Thrust Vectoring Yes (3D vectoring, extreme agility) No Combat Range ~3,500 km (without refueling) ~2,200 km (F-35A) Radar & Sensors N036 Byelka AESA radar, L-band radar, infrared search and track (IRST) AN/APG-81 AESA radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) Stealth Capabilities Lower stealth profile than F-35, optimized for reduced detection Low radar cross-section (RCS), advanced passive detection Networking & Data Fusion Limited compared to F-35, but features sensor fusion Advanced data fusion, real-time network-centric warfare capabilities Estimated Cost ~$35–40 million per unit (Su-57E export) ~$80–100 million per unit (F-35A)









The Aero India 2025 air show in Bangalore featured the first-ever joint appearance of the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning-II fighter jets. According to the Ministry of Defence, the inclusion of both aircraft underscores India's importance as a hub for international defence and aerospace collaboration and provides a valuable comparison of Eastern and Western fifth-generation fighter technology.





The appearance of the Su-57 marked its debut at Aero India, while the F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, had been showcased at previous editions.





Both aircraft performed aerial displays, demonstrating their capabilities. The Su-57, piloted by Russian test pilot Sergey Bogdan, showcased its manoeuvrability and agility. The F-35 was flown by Major Justin ‘Scout’.





Described as Russia's premier stealth multi-role fighter, designed for air superiority and strike capabilities. It features advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology. The Su-57 is equipped with the N036 Byelka radar and Irbis-E infrared search and track system, and its aero-engines provide thrust vectoring for exceptional agility.





Lockheed Martin's fifth-generation fighter integrates advanced stealth, situational awareness, and networked combat capabilities.





The presence of both the Su-57 and F-35 at Aero India 2025 allowed experts and enthusiasts to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes and compare their capabilities.





Conclusion





The presence of both the Russian Su-57 and the U.S. F-35 Lightning II at Aero India 2025 is a significant event. The US deciding to fly the F-35 though not exactly a forced reaction, but more of a competitive opportunity to outclass the Russian stealth jet.

Aero India 2025 marks the first time that the Su-57 and F-35, both advanced fifth-generation stealth fighters, are present at the same event in India.

Both aircraft are vying for India's attention as the country seeks to bridge its fifth-generation fighter gap. The U.S. is also aiming to counter Russia's long-standing dominance in India's defence market.





IDN







