Has The Su-57's Taking To The Skies Forced The U.S. To Make A Last-Minute Decision To Fly The F-35 Jet At Aero India?
A Russian Su-57 Felon next-generation fighter sharing the tarmac with a U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter is a truly unusual sight, and it has quickly become a signature image of the Aero India 2025 international Air Show.
Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Air Force had abruptly pulled its planned flight demos for both the F-35 and F-16 at the Air Show.
But in a surprise twist, the U.S. Air Force flew the F-35 at the Air Show, fuelling speculation about why the U.S. decided to take the F-35 to the skies, according to a report by Indian news media Indian Express.
The Defence Ministry had said in a statement that: “It marks a milestone in global defence collaboration and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes.”
The F-35's strengths lie in its stealth capabilities and ability to integrate into networked warfare environments, but it is often criticised for its kinematic performance. In contrast, the Su-57 is a formidable opponent in dogfights, utilizing powerful 3D thrust-vectoring engines to execute impressive low-speed manoeuvres. With planned engine upgrades for future models, the Su-57 aims to improve its supercruise performance, narrowing the performance gap with Western fighters.
In close-range combat scenarios, NATO exercises suggest that fourth-generation fighters with high manoeuvrability, such as the F-16 and F/A-18, maintain an edge over the F-35.
Comparative Analysis
|Feature
|Sukhoi Su-57 (Russia)
|Lockheed Martin F-35 (USA)
|Role
|Air superiority, multirole, ground attack
|Multirole, stealth attack, intelligence
|Length
|19.8 meters (65 feet)
|15.7 meters (51.4 feet)
|Wingspan
|14.1 meters (46.3 feet)
|10.7 meters (35 feet)
|Maximum Speed
|Mach 2.0+ (2,450 km/h)
|Mach 1.6 (1,930 km/h)
|Engines
|2 × Saturn izdeliye 30 (or AL-41F1)
|1 × Pratt & Whitney F135
|Stealth Design
|Radar-absorbing materials, internal weapons bays, faceted airframe
|Radar-absorbing materials, embedded sensors, minimal radar cross-section
|Thrust Vectoring
|Yes (3D vectoring, extreme agility)
|No
|Combat Range
|~3,500 km (without refueling)
|~2,200 km (F-35A)
|Radar & Sensors
|N036 Byelka AESA radar, L-band radar, infrared search and track (IRST)
|AN/APG-81 AESA radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)
|Stealth Capabilities
|Lower stealth profile than F-35, optimized for reduced detection
|Low radar cross-section (RCS), advanced passive detection
|Networking & Data Fusion
|Limited compared to F-35, but features sensor fusion
|Advanced data fusion, real-time network-centric warfare capabilities
|Estimated Cost
|~$35–40 million per unit (Su-57E export)
|~$80–100 million per unit (F-35A)
The Aero India 2025 air show in Bangalore featured the first-ever joint appearance of the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning-II fighter jets. According to the Ministry of Defence, the inclusion of both aircraft underscores India's importance as a hub for international defence and aerospace collaboration and provides a valuable comparison of Eastern and Western fifth-generation fighter technology.
The appearance of the Su-57 marked its debut at Aero India, while the F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, had been showcased at previous editions.
Both aircraft performed aerial displays, demonstrating their capabilities. The Su-57, piloted by Russian test pilot Sergey Bogdan, showcased its manoeuvrability and agility. The F-35 was flown by Major Justin ‘Scout’.
Described as Russia's premier stealth multi-role fighter, designed for air superiority and strike capabilities. It features advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology. The Su-57 is equipped with the N036 Byelka radar and Irbis-E infrared search and track system, and its aero-engines provide thrust vectoring for exceptional agility.
Lockheed Martin's fifth-generation fighter integrates advanced stealth, situational awareness, and networked combat capabilities.
The presence of both the Su-57 and F-35 at Aero India 2025 allowed experts and enthusiasts to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes and compare their capabilities.
Conclusion
The presence of both the Russian Su-57 and the U.S. F-35 Lightning II at Aero India 2025 is a significant event. The US deciding to fly the F-35 though not exactly a forced reaction, but more of a competitive opportunity to outclass the Russian stealth jet.
Aero India 2025 marks the first time that the Su-57 and F-35, both advanced fifth-generation stealth fighters, are present at the same event in India.
Both aircraft are vying for India's attention as the country seeks to bridge its fifth-generation fighter gap. The U.S. is also aiming to counter Russia's long-standing dominance in India's defence market.
IDN
