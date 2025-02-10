



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, is showcasing its latest technology at Aero India 2025, which is being held from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore. BEL's exhibition stall is located in Hall E4.1.





Innovations on display include:





AI based products such as, Generative AI-based Virtual Assistants, AI-based Language Translation Solutions and AI-enabled Speech Analysis & Voice Translation Systems.





Software Defined Radio, Radio on the Move, and High Capacity Radio Relay in the communication systems arena.





Uncooled Thermal Imager Sight for Assault Rifles, Passive Night Vision Goggles, and the Border Observation Surveillance System for the Army.





Stall Protection System for helicopters, Digital Flight Control Computer, and Tactical Data Link for naval platforms. Stall protection systems (SPS) for helicopters prevent the aircraft from stalling by taking control of the flight control surfaces. They are designed to keep the aircraft in a region below the stall angle of attack (AoA).





Shipborne systems such as Passive Hydrophone Element (Low and Medium Frequency), HUMSA-NG Transducer Element, and the Ship-based SIGINT EW System.





Weapon systems include Pralay Missile, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, and QRSAM.





Land-based electronic warfare systems being displayed are Portable Anti-Drone System and Ground-Based ELINT System.





Arms and ammunition Corner Shot Weapon System, Electronic Artillery Fuses, and Long Range Glide Bomb.





Radar systems Air Defence Fire Control Radar, Arudhra Radar, Ashwini Radar, and Multi-Function Radar.





Futuristic technologies like 5G Solutions for Defence, Quantum Cryptography, Unmanned Warfare Technology, Space Situational Awareness and Theatre Command; Upgraded Ku Band Exciter, Direct RF Signal Processing and Digital Light Engine.





Autonomous Multi-Mode Amphibious Drone, AI-Powered Mission Planning & Debrief System, and MBC2 Swarm Drone System.





Indigenous Defence Electronics systems such as Indigenous P-098 Modem, Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Solutions, LTE-Based Passive Radar and D4 Radar of Anti-Drone System.





BEL is also displaying airborne weapon systems which include Astra Missile, Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Medium Range), Rudram-II, and ULPGM (Ultra-Light Precision Guided Munition).





Vikram-1 Space Launch Vehicle, Miniaturized Multi-Payload Satellite (Garuda Mission), Spaceborne Lidar and Gridded Ion Thruster (Electric Propulsion) in Dual-Use Defence Tech sector.





Multi-Spectral Camouflage Nets, TEN AI Weapon System (TAIWS), Bullet-Resistant Jackets & Helmets, and Soft Lower Limb Exo-Suit for Walking Assist are also being exhibited.





BEL is also highlighting its 5G solutions for defence, quantum cryptography, and direct RF signal processing technologies. Some of these innovations have been developed through collaborations with local MSMEs and global OEMs.





PTI







