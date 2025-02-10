



PM Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to France and the United States.





France





PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron from February 10-12. The summit will focus on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and the public good.





Modi and Macron will review the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership. They will also discuss a bilateral AI roadmap and collaboration on small modular reactors.





Modi and Macron will travel to Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France.





The leaders will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) Project, where India and France are collaborating on nuclear energy advancements.





PM Modi will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died in World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.





United States





PM Modi will meet with President Donald Trump to enhance India-US cooperation. This will be their first meeting since Trump's second-term inauguration in January.





Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties across sectors like trade, technology, and defense. Supply chain resilience, energy, and mutual benefits for the people of both countries will also be addressed.





The Indian side is expected to raise concerns about the deportation of illegal migrants, particularly the shackling of women.





Agencies







