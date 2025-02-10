



Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace exhibition, commenced on February 10 and will continue until February 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore. This biennial air show and aviation exhibition is organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, and the Ministry of Defence.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event, emphasising that Aero India is a platform to showcase India's strength, resilience, and self-reliance. Singh highlighted the event's objectives, including displaying India's technological advancements and strengthening relationships with international partners.





The event has record participation, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, and representatives from over 90 countries, including 30 Defence Ministers and 43 Air Chiefs.





Exhibition and displays is spread over 42,000 sq m, the event features over 275 exhibits in the India Pavilion, showcasing advancements in aerospace, land, and naval defence, as well as space and niche technologies. Attendees can witness aerobatic displays by advanced fighter jets like Rafales, F-35s, and Su-57s.





A Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs Roundtable, and the inauguration of India & iDEX Pavilions are being held. A conclave themed “BRIDGE — Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement,” will gather defence ministers to discuss security challenges and cooperation opportunities.





India's Defence Industry Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Defence Industrial sector is powering the growth engine of the Indian economy. India aims to significantly boost defence exports and is actively forming strategic partnerships with other countries for co-production and collaboration in research and development.





India is focused on increasing the manufacturing and export of defence equipment in the coming years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this commitment at the opening of Aero India 2025, the country's largest air show, which spotlights India's military goals.





India, the world's largest arms importer, is emphasising the need to modernize its military and boost domestic defence production to counter China's growing military strength and influence in South Asia.





India's domestic defence manufacturing value is expected to exceed 12,50,00,000 crores ($14.24 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March.





Defence exports are projected to cross a record 210 billion rupees for the first time during the same period. There is a commitment to significantly increase these numbers in the coming years.





New Delhi aims to explore possible joint production of defence equipment and scout for military deals worth billions of dollars at the biennial Aero India aerospace exhibition in Bangalore. This exhibition intends to display India’s capabilities and the increasing strength of its defence sector.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to have clear skies throughout the week of Aero India 2025.





Reuters







