



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) anticipates significant orders that will boost its production capabilities and order backlog. The company expects orders for 97 TEJAS MK-1A fighters and 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to increase its backlog to ₹2.5 trillion ($28 billion) by 2025-26. HAL anticipates formalizing these contracts within the next three to six months.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said that the company has an order book of ₹1.2 lakh crore and expects to add another ₹1 lakh crore in the coming year, with the aim to execute it by 2030. HAL expects to finalize orders worth another ₹1.2 lakh crore in the next five to six months.





To meet the increasing demand, HAL has increased its production capacity by establishing three units for manufacturing Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), with two in Bangalore and one in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company is targeting the production of 26 aircraft by 2026 with this expansion. HAL has also partnered with private firms like TATA and L&T to increase production capacity. This collaborative approach is projected to increase production capacity from 12-14 aircraft per year to 16-18 aircraft per year.





HAL has already flown the first three TEJAS MK-1A aircraft from its 83 orders, with the remaining jets being built at Bangalore and Nashik. HAL expects to deliver all 83 aircraft from a 2021 order within 3 ½ years and the additional 97 from the pending order by 2031-32. Beyond 2030, HAL foresees orders for 120 TEJAS MK-2s, 120 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and over 300 Indian Multi-Role Helicopters.





HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil has commented on the export prospects for the TEJAS fighter jet. He believes that a foreign order for 18 aircraft could cost ₹8,400 crore, which may negatively affect the type’s international prospects.

HAL also provides support for legacy platforms like the SEPECAT Jaguar, Dassault Aviation Mirage-2000, and BAE Hawk MK-132 advanced jet trainer. The company has upgraded the air force’s Mirage-2000H/THs to the I/TI standard. A HAL official stated that the Hawk-132s now have a serviceability rate of 70%.





Agencies







