



India is the world's only Jaguar operator, maintaining approximately 120 aircraft distributed among six squadrons. A portion of these Jaguars are undergoing upgrades to meet the DARIN-III (Display Attack Ranging Inertial Navigation) standard, which includes an Elta active electronically scanned array radar, an indigenous D-JAG integrated electronic warfare system, a new mission computer, and a glass cockpit. These upgraded aircraft are also equipped with MBDA ASRAAM close combat missiles. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently delivering six upgraded DARIN-III aircraft each year.





The Jaguar fleet has been a crucial component of the Indian Air Force (IAF), providing deep penetration strike capabilities and tactical reconnaissance. These aircraft have been modified for maritime roles, including anti-ship missile deployment. The Jaguar was first used operationally during the Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990 for reconnaissance and was also utilized during the Kargil War of 1999. The aircraft further carried out aerial reconnaissance during the standoff with Pakistan in 2001-2002.





As the Jaguar fleet aged, avionics upgrades became necessary to enhance mission capabilities. The initial DARIN modernization project began in the 1990s, followed by a second upgrade phase in the early 2000s. The DARIN-III upgrade program includes modifications to the avionics architecture, a new cockpit with dual SMD, a solid-state flight data recorder and video recording system, and an autopilot system. Structural modifications were also made to accommodate the new radar.





The IAF has faced challenges with the Jaguar fleet, including outdated navigation systems and underpowered engines. Plans to re-engine the aircraft with Honeywell F-125IN engines were abandoned due to high costs. To sustain the fleet, the IAF has been acquiring airframes and spare parts from countries like the UK and France. The Ministry of Defence has approached the UK for nine Jaguar aircraft and 150 types of spare parts to address serviceability concerns.





The IAF plans to retire the oldest Jaguar aircraft between 2028 and 2031, replacing them with HAL TEJAS MK-1A aircraft. The remaining Jaguars will be upgraded to the DARIN III configuration, incorporating the EL/M-2052 AESA radar and ASRAAM air-to-air missile integration.





