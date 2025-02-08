



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, India and France are preparing to unveil a bilateral roadmap on artificial intelligence (AI) and establish a partnership for cooperation in small modular nuclear reactors. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Paris on February 10 and will co-chair the AI Action Summit on February 11 with French President Emmanuel Macron.





The AI roadmap is part of a plan for India and France to observe 2026 as the Year of Innovation, focusing on technology in aerospace and defence, green and blue economies, healthcare and food, and cultural and industry sectors.





The AI Summit aims to promote an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive approach to AI development, ensuring the technology serves public interests through independent solutions.





India's amendment of the Atomic Energy Act and the allocation of ₹20,000 crore for research and development of small modular reactors (SMRs) are expected to spur cooperation in this sector. Both countries are expected to finalize an understanding to establish a partnership on SMRs and advanced modular reactors (AMRs).





India's Department of Science and Technology and France's Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation (INRIA) are expected to finalize an agreement for a centre for digital sciences. An agreement is also expected for 10 Indian start-ups focused on AI to be hosted at France's Station F.





After the AI summit, Modi will travel to Marseille and speak at the India-France CEOs forum.





Modi and Macron will inaugurate India's new consulate in Marseilles and visit the Mazargues War Cemetery and the ITER nuclear fusion research project on February 12.





India expects the AI applications to be trustworthy, humane, and safe.





A key discussion point will be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).





France aims to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, increasing from the current 10,000.





TOI







