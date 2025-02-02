



The Union Budget for 2025-26 has allocated ₹41,000.07 crore to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), maintaining a similar level of funding compared to the revised estimate for the previous fiscal year. This allocation includes ₹40,619.30 crore designated as central assistance to address the resource gap in the region, along with ₹279 crore for disaster response and ₹101.77 crore for capital expenditures.





A notable aspect of this budget is the separate allocation of ₹9,325.73 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which represents an increase from ₹8,665.94 crore in 2024-25. This funding is primarily aimed at covering administrative expenditures related to law enforcement and public safety.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the budget as "pragmatic," emphasizing its potential to stimulate growth and support private sector development in J&K.





However, opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), criticized the budget as disappointing, highlighting that it reflects a reduction of approximately ₹1,000 crore compared to the previous year's allocation. They argue that this decrease does not account for inflation and ongoing economic challenges in the region.





Sajjad Lone, chairman of the People's Conference, noted that when adjusted for inflation, the effective reduction could be between ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 crore, further stressing that the budget fails to address critical issues such as high unemployment and economic distress among residents.





The budget maintains significant funding levels for J&K, it has sparked mixed reactions regarding its adequacy in addressing the region's pressing economic needs.





PTI







