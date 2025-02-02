



Jammu and Kashmir recorded three killings in January 2025, marking the second most peaceful start to a year in the past two decades. The region witnessed three killings including one soldier and two terrorists in two separate incidents this month, officials said.





According to the data, the first incident occurred on January 20, when an Army soldier, identified as Pangala Kartheek, was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Zaloora Gujjarpati forest area of Sopore in Baramulla district.





Similarly on January 30, Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.





“The January 2025 figures are similar to those from 2024, when one terrorist and two security personnel were killed. The only difference is that two infiltrators (terrorists) were killed this year, while two soldiers were killed last year,” he said.





According to J&K Police data, in January 2001, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 203 fatalities, including 64 civilians, 41 security personnel, and 98 terrorists.





The following year, the number surged to 288, making it one of the deadliest Januarys in recent history. In contrast, January 2000 recorded zero killings.





“In the mid-2000s, the numbers began to decline as counterinsurgency operations intensified and the security grid strengthened.





By 2010, total killings in January had dropped to 24. In the past five years, the figures have remained relatively low, fluctuating between three and 26,” the data reveals.





A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that the terror ecosystem has been systematically dismantled through coordinated efforts, targeting both its physical infrastructure and intangible assets. In addition to this, the police have taken several other measures to curb terrorism in the region:





“72 government employees with links to terrorism have been dismissed under Article 311. 10 unlawful associations and 13 factions have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and so far 22 individuals have been designated as terrorists,” he said.





The official said that 641 individuals out of the 4,569 natives of J&K currently in Pakistan or PoK have been identified as being actively involved in terrorism. These actions are part of the broader strategy to weaken terror networks and ensure long-term peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.





Highlighting the achievements so far in 2024, the police officer said that local recruitment to terrorist gangs dropped to an all time low of 08 as against last five years average of 113.





“The total number of civilians killed because of terrorism also dropped to 16 as against last five years average of 34. The number of security force personnel killed came down to 34 as against last five years’ average of 50,” he said.





The officer said that stone pelting and Hartals organised and called by terrorist-separatist networks is zero.





