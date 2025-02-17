



The potential acquisition of Chinese J-35 stealth fighters and Turkish KAAN fighter jets could significantly enhance the capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) compared to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Several sources suggest that the PAF's modernization efforts, particularly with the induction of the J-35A, could give them a technological advantage over the IAF. Abdul Basit, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, stated that the PAF could be positioned 6 to 8 years ahead of the IAF in terms of technological superiority with these acquisitions. Another report even suggests a potential 12-14 year advantage for Pakistan.





J-35 Fighter Jet





Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu indicated in January 2024 that the "foundation for acquiring the J-31 stealth fighter aircraft has already been laid," with plans for it to join the PAF fleet soon.





The J-35 is considered a more advanced version of the FC-31 model, featuring a tail plane wing configuration and surface-attack capabilities.





The Pakistan Air Force has reportedly approved the purchase of 40 Chinese J-35 aircraft, with deliveries expected in the next two years.





Pakistani media reported that the PAF has already sent pilots to China for training on the J-35A fighter jet, demonstrating their commitment to integrating this technology. It may take two years for Pakistan to receive the jets.





The Shenyang J-35, developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, is a stealth fighter derived from the FC-31 prototype. It was initially designed for export but evolved into a carrier-borne fighter for the Chinese Navy. Enhancements include reinforced landing gear, a catapult launch bar, and modifications for improved air combat. The J-35A serves as a medium-weight addition to China's air fleet, complementing the J-20 for air superiority roles.





Both the F-35 and J-35A are designed with stealth as a key feature, having smooth airframes and minimal radar cross-section (RCS). The J-35A has wider stabilizers and angular wings that enhance its manoeuvrability.

The J-35A features AESA radar and infrared systems based on Chinese technology. It can carry up to 7,000 kilograms of payload internally to maintain stealth.

The J-35A looks remarkably similar to the U.S.’s F-35, but is equipped with two engines instead of one. The shape of the J-35 is designed to minimise its radar signature, similar to the F-35. Key design differences between F-35 and J-35 include wing and tail configurations, cockpit designs, and engine layouts. The J-35A has more angular wings and a slightly larger intake design, while the F-35’s wings are contoured for stealth.

Pakistan is reportedly planning to procure 40 J-35 stealth jets from China. If this deal materializes, it will mark the first export of China's latest jet. The acquisition of the J-35 by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) would significantly bolster its capability.





KAAN Fighter Jet





Turkey has invited Pakistan to collaborate on the KAAN project, potentially allowing Pakistan to acquire these jets in the 2030s.





About 200 Pakistani technicians are already working in Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and Turkey is eager to establish facilities in Pakistan.





Turkey's KAAN is a fifth-generation, multi-role, stealth fighter aircraft being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with contributions from BAE Systems. The KAAN program was initiated in 2011 as part of Turkey's plan to reduce reliance on foreign military aircraft and establish a domestic defence industry capable of producing advanced technologies.

The KAAN features state-of-the-art stealth technology, making it nearly invisible to enemy radar systems. Its design incorporates a low radar cross-section (RCS) and internal weapons bays to minimize detection. Superior radar-absorbing materials are also used.

The KAAN is equipped with advanced avionics and sensors for precise targeting and seamless integration with allied systems. Artificial intelligence systems enhance situational awareness, assist in decision-making, and optimize mission effectiveness.

The aircraft's advanced aerodynamics and powerful engines enable complex aerial manoeuvres, crucial for achieving air superiority in modern combat. The KAAN prototype is powered by two US-sourced General Electric F110-GE-129 turbofans. Turkey aims to use domestically produced engines in serial production, expected to start in 2028.

The KAAN is designed for air-to-air combat with next-generation weapons and precision air-to-ground strikes at supersonic speeds. It will integrate indigenous Turkish weapons such as the Gökdoğan long-range air-to-air missile, Bozdoğan short-range dogfight missile, and SOM-J cruise missile for ground attack roles.

Pakistan's Fragile Economy



However, some experts offer different perspectives. Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) suggests that Pakistan may not be able to afford both the J-35 and the KAAN. Instead, collaboration on the KAAN program might lead to Pakistan acquiring sophisticated fifth-generation technologies that could be used for its own indigenous fifth-generation aircraft production.





American F-35 jets are considered more advanced than their Chinese J-35 and Turkish KAAN counterparts. The F-35's advanced features, including high-end network warfare capabilities, would give India a significant advantage in aerial combat scenarios. However, the acquisition of such advanced aircraft poses a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan. The costs associated with purchasing and maintaining these jets are substantial, especially given Pakistan's current financial struggles and reliance on international loans to run its fragile economy. Besides, international funding agencies.





International funding agencies usually focus on the overall economic stability and development of the countries they fund. If they assess that military expenditures, such as the acquisition of advanced fighter jets, could strain Pakistan's economic situation or divert necessary resources from development projects, they might express concerns.

If Pakistan is under a financial assistance program with the IMF or has specific agreements with other funding agencies that prioritize social and economic development, the purchase of a military asset may conflict with those priorities. These institutions might advocate for spending that aligns with poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, or other developmental goals.





To counter these potential advancements, India is considering acquiring F-35A fighter jets and continuing the development of its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). A combination of F-35As and AMCA jets could provide India with superior air dominance, stealth, and network-centric warfare capabilities, effectively countering Pakistan's acquisitions.





IDN







