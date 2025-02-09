



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is considering the acquisition of fifth-generation fighter aircraft to modernize its fleet and address evolving regional security challenges.





A Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Indian government should consider the immediate procurement of state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter aircraft. This recommendation comes amid concerns about delays in the procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) and the indigenous LCA-TEJAS program.





Russia has proposed joint production of its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet with India, offering both assembled aircraft and assistance in developing an indigenous fifth-generation fighter.





The Su-57 is set to be showcased at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore. Russia is actively promoting the Su-57 for export, with ROSTEC claiming increasing global demand and touting its combat effectiveness against Western air defence systems.





Russia has offered India a comprehensive partnership for the Su-57E project, including local manufacturing capabilities.





The Su-57 will debut at Aero India 2025, marking its first appearance at an Indian defence event. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi has confirmed the Su-57's participation, highlighting the growing defence collaboration between Russia and India.





The American F-35 fighter will not participate in Aero India 2025. The US Air Force and Lockheed Martin cited scheduling changes for the withdrawal.





The IAF is under pressure to modernise its fleet, especially given the advancements in air capabilities of neighbouring countries like China.





With the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) still some time away from service, India may need to rely on foreign-made stealth fighters.





India and Russia have a history of military partnerships, including the joint production of aircraft like the Su-30MKI. India was previously a partner with Russia on the FGFA program, which was based on the Su-57, but India left the project in 2018. However, Russia has offered to resume India's participation in the Su-57 program.





India is evaluating options for the MRFA project, and may consider other fighters like the F-21 from Lockheed Martin.





RT.Com







