



The HAL-developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), garnered significant attention at Aero India 2025 for its manoeuvres and indigenous development. LUH is being produced at its 'Bidare Kavalu Sandra' a PSU facility in the Tumkur district, near Bangalore, utilising 100% indigenous technology.





This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, aimed at reducing reliance on foreign technologies. It is a new generation helicopter in the three-ton class that incorporates state-of-the-art technology, such as a glass cockpit with multi-function displays.





It has advanced features and has been successfully tested in the Himalayas.





The helicopter is lightweight, flexible, and crashworthy, designed for both sea-level and high-altitude operations. It can perform missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, troop transport, and armed roles. It weighs under 2000 kg and has a maximum cruise speed of 235 km per hour with a capacity of six seats.





The LUH is powered by a single 750 KW rated Shakti-1U turboshaft engine and equipped with a glass cockpit featuring a Smart Cockpit Display System (SCDS). It is designed for various missions, including troop transport, cargo movement, and search-and-rescue.





The LUH has a cruise speed of 235 km/h, a maximum speed of 260 km/h, and a service ceiling of up to 6.5 km. It has a range of 350 km with a 500 kg payload. The helicopter can accommodate two pilots and six passengers and carry cargoes of up to 1 ton externally.





HAL designed the LUH to replace the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by the Indian armed forces. It integrates state-of-the-art technologies and systems. The helicopter is capable of flying at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet.





HAL has set a production target of over 1,000 LUH helicopters in the next two decades.





Eight LUHs were part of the air displays at Aero India 2025.





ET







