



According to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, a sixth-generation aircraft is a platform capable of both manned and unmanned operation, essentially serving as an aerial command post that can control two to three similar assets. He clarified that there is no universally accepted definition for a sixth-generation aircraft.





Speaking at Aero India 2025, General Chauhan expressed scepticism about China's claims regarding its sixth-generation fighter aircraft, suggesting that they are likely still in the developmental stage. He argued that it's difficult to assess the authenticity of these claims based on brief video clips. Chauhan also noted that many countries are pursuing sixth-generation programs, but he believes they are all still a considerable distance away from achieving operational status.





According to General Chauhan, next-generation aircraft will integrate advanced networks, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve combat effectiveness. AI will play a crucial role in decision-making, enabling pilots to quickly process real-time information. These aircraft will also likely feature long-range smart air-to-air missiles, advanced weapon systems, stealth technology, and self-healing capabilities.





A sixth-generation fighter is a conceptualized class of jet fighter aircraft design more advanced than the fifth-generation jet fighters. Several countries have announced the development of a national sixth-generation aircraft program, including China, the United States, and Russia. The first sixth-generation fighters are expected to enter service in the 2030s.





While global powers are advancing in sixth-generation aircraft, India is focused on developing its fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The AMCA is expected to be inducted into the Indian Air Force by 2035.





As countries like the United States and China continue their race for air superiority, India is making progress in its fighter jet development program to ensure its defence capabilities remain competitive.





General Chauhan also addressed China's claims regarding their sixth-generation fighter aircraft, expressing doubt and stating that these aircraft are still under development. He suggested that showcasing these technologies might be part of a tactical approach. He also noted that assessing the authenticity of China's claims based on short video clips is unreliable.