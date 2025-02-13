During talks in the U.S., National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will advocate for new technology to promote the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. These discussions will prioritize strengthening defence ties between the two countries while ensuring India's interests are paramount.





Doval will focus on the transfer of technology, which is crucial for India's defence manufacturing sector, with the aim of developing domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports. He will likely emphasize the importance of co-development and co-production of defence technologies with the U.S.





Critical Technologies: India aims to acquire critical technologies to promote domestic manufacturing. This approach is intended to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative.





Defence Manufacturing: India aims to acquire advanced fighter-jet engines from the U.S. to support its own fifth-generation fighter jets.





Joint Manufacturing: India and General Electric (GE) have signed an agreement where GE will transfer 80% of its engine technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of F414 engines in India. Over 150 engines will be manufactured locally, supporting the Indian Air Force’s order for the Tejas Mk II fighter jets.





Civil Nuclear Cooperation: The U.S. is taking steps to remove regulations that have prevented civil nuclear cooperation between Indian nuclear entities and U.S. companies. This will create opportunities for collaboration and promote resilient clean energy supply chains.





Specific Equipment and Deals Under Discussion





The U.S. has offered India its MQ-9B Predator UAVs, which could be manufactured in India with technology transfer. The US has already agreed to sell 31 MQ-9B Reaper drones to India at an estimated cost of $4 billion.





India has been seeking the transfer of Javelin missile technology from the United States to support its domestic defence-manufacturing capabilities.





India and the U.S. have been discussing the potential procurement of Stryker armoured vehicles. India is considering acquiring around 300 Stryker vehicles with the Stryker Infantry Carrier ICV variant.





India may discuss the purchase of more P-8I aircraft, long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, as well as other defence equipment such as fighter jets and drones. India already acquired eight of these planes in 2009.





Doval played a critical role, along with his former U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan, in putting together the iCET framework for cooperation in the defence industry and civilian high-tech and telecommunications sectors.





During a visit to New Delhi, Jake Sullivan said that the U.S.-India tech cooperation has helped both nations. He also acknowledged NSA Ajit Doval's critical role in elevating US-India collaboration.





The deal between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to transfer 80% of GE's engine technology to HAL for the production of F414 engines in India. Over 150 engines are expected to be manufactured locally in India to support the Indian Air Force’s order for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets. This agreement includes the potential for the joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India.

The agreement includes transferring approximately 80 percent of the jet engine technology by value. This will include special coating for erosion and corrosion, repair technology for turbine, compression disc and blades, coating and machining of single crystal turbine blades, machining & coating of hot end parts, complete tech transfer for blisk machining, machining of powder metallurgy, polymer matrix composite, laser drilling for combustion, and bottle boring of shafts.

The first engine is expected to roll out of HAL’s engine manufacturing facility in Bangalore by April 2028. The technology transfer is expected to occur in phases, with 80 percent of the value added to the engine occurring in India within three years.

This deal will help boost the capabilities of the country in the field and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers through strategic partnerships and technology acquisition.

The engines will not only cover the TEJAS MK-2 but also extend to powering 40 AMCA MK-1 units and some early prototypes of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), pushing the order size past the 200-unit mark by 2038-39. The deal aligns with the "Make in India" initiative, with GE considering exporting engines and components from India.





For nearly three decades, US presidents from both parties have prioritized building ties with India, seeing a natural partner against a rising China.





