



China has strongly denounced the recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. on its imports, specifically a 10% tariff announced by President Trump, which is set to take effect on February 4, 2025.





The Chinese government characterized these tariffs as a violation of international trade rules and expressed its dissatisfaction with the U.S. actions. In response, China plans to challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and implement unspecified countermeasures.





Despite this condemnation, China has indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. to resolve the ongoing trade tensions. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce called for "frank dialogue" and emphasized that escalating trade conflicts would not benefit either country. A spokesperson from China's foreign ministry reiterated that "fentanyl is America's problem," pushing back against the justification provided by the U.S. for these tariffs, which cites concerns over drug trafficking from China.





The broader context includes significant tariffs also imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico, which have prompted similar retaliatory measures from those countries. This situation reflects a renewed escalation in trade tensions reminiscent of previous trade wars, with all parties expressing concerns over potential economic impacts.





ANI







