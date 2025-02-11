



BEML Ltd, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), introduced its new brand identity, 'Infinix,' at Aero India 2025. The unveiling took place on February 10 in Bangalore.





Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, revealed the new logo at the BEML stall alongside Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, functional directors of BEML, and senior officers from the Defence Forces. The event included a motion graphics display that showcased BEML's 60-year evolution.





Name: 'Infinix' is a combination of 'Infinity' and 'Phoenix,' reflecting BEML's expertise in engineering and future-ready technologies.





The logo depicts a phoenix breaking free from a circular boundary, symbolizing limitless aspirations, innovation, and agility. The wings represent BEML's pursuit of solutions across air, land, and sea. The fluid form of the logo represents power, speed, and a forward-thinking vision.





Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd, stated that the new logo symbolises the company's evolution from a legacy-driven enterprise to a global force in engineering, with aspirations to expand into new markets and adopt emerging technologies.





"Its fluid, dynamic form represents power, speed, and a forward-thinking vision. This vision drives BEML to redefine industries," the statement further said.





Admiral Tripathi congratulated BEML, stating that the unveiling of 'Infinix' reflects the company's bold vision to become one of India's most valuable companies.





Showcasing At Aero India 2025





BEML is showcasing its advancements in aerospace, defence, and strategic engineering at Aero India 2025. Key highlights include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) like the Vihangam-35 (developed with IIT Kanpur) and Abhinandan HNX50.





PTI







