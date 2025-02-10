



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s production facility in Bengaluru to attend Aero India 2025, which is scheduled from February 10 to February 14. After arriving at HAL Airport, Singh toured HAL's state-of-the-art TEJAS MK-1A production facility.





The TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced version of the TEJAS MK-1, designed for offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack missions, enhanced to improve combat efficiency. Singh said the aircraft is a source of national pride and will be an asset to the Indian Air Force for decades.





The 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore. The first three days are for business visitors, while the last two are open to the public.





Aero India 2025 is set to be the biggest ever, spread over 42,000 square meters, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies. Representatives from over 90 countries are expected to attend.





The event is themed 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' and aims to showcase India’s defence capabilities and foster global partnerships.





The Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 11, themed "Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE)," will include representatives from over 80 countries. The CEOs Roundtable on February 10, chaired by the defence minister, is themed "Enabling Defence Cooperation through Global Engagement (EDGE)," with participation from over 100 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).





Aero India 2025, will feature the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force, as a highlight at the India Pavilion. HAL will also take centre stage, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion. The five-day event will feature HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior as key attractions.





This year's theme for HAL's participation is 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead' highlights the company's focus on innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the aerospace sector.

The India Pavilion will showcase HAL's cutting-edge technologies and products, demonstrating its capabilities in the design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft and helicopters.





For the first time, Aero India 2025 will feature the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 and the American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning-II, two of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft. However, American pilot will not be flying the F-35 jets at the Air Show.





ANI







