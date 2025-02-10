



The Sukhoi Su-57, Russia's advanced stealth fighter jet, is set to debut at Aero India 2025, showcasing its capabilities in stealth, speed, and manoeuvrability. As Russia’s first fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57 will be a highlight at the event, strengthening India-Russia defence ties.





Sergey Bogdan, an Honoured Test Pilot and Hero of Russia, will pilot the Su-57E at Aero India 2025, introducing an updated flight program. The Aero India 2025 air show is scheduled from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore.





Born on April 21, 1966, in Novosibirsk, Russia, Sergey Bogdan graduated from the Yeysk Higher Military Aviation School in 1988 and began testing sophisticated aircraft at the Gromov Flight Research Institute.





💥Dogfight Showdown: Hero Of Russia, Pilot Sergey Bogdan, Delivers A High-Flying Verdict On Which Would Win In A Battle Between A 🇷🇺 SU-57 & An 🇺🇸 F-35



As both planes are set to show off their abilities at Aero India 2025, the test pilot imagines a simulated battle between the… https://t.co/J3H3kZfyvJ pic.twitter.com/cMg4dl1MFL — RT_India (@RT_India_news) February 8, 2025





Bogdan has tested numerous aircraft, including the MiG-29, Su-30, and Su-35. He was also one of the first pilots to fly the T-50 (the Su-57’s predecessor) during its maiden flight on January 29, 2010.





In 2017, Bogdan was awarded the title “Hero of Russia” for his work in testing and developing new aircraft systems under extreme conditions.





Bogdan has showcased Russian aviation internationally, including at the Zhuhai Air Show 2024 in China, where he piloted the Su-57E.





At Aero India 2025, Bogdan will present an updated flight program for the Su-57E, demonstrating the aircraft’s manoeuvrability, stealth technology, and the defence ties between Russia and India.





Su-57E At Aero India 2025





A flight demonstrator prototype of Russia’s Su-57E stealth fighter landed at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on February 6 to participate in Aero India 2025. Aero India visitors can also "fly" the Su-57E interactive simulator, which incorporates virtual reality elements.





The Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO reporting name: Felon) is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to engage air, ground, and naval targets. It incorporates stealth technology through the extensive use of composite materials and can reach supersonic cruising speeds.





The Su-57 is engineered to engage air, ground, and naval targets, incorporating stealth technology through extensive use of composite materials and achieving supersonic cruising speeds. It can perform both air superiority and precision strike missions.

The Su-57 has a low radar cross section and reduced infrared and electro-optical emission signatures, enabling it to operate covertly. Its design emphasizes frontal stealth with radar-reducing features.

Equipped with cutting-edge onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer, the Su-57's radar system is spread across its body, and its armament is placed inside its fuselage. An AI system assumes some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting and preparations for weapons use.

The Su-57 can be armed with beyond-visual-range missiles and two short-range missiles for air-to-air combat missions. It utilizes the active radar-homing K-77M (Izdeliye 180) as its primary medium-range missile and may also integrate the R-37M long-range hypersonic missiles.

The Su-57 boasts a high maximum speed of over Mach 2 and allows for greater manoeuvrability in combat situations. Its aerodynamics and engines enable it to fly supersonic without afterburners at Mach 1.3, with a supersonic range of over 1,500 km.

The debut of the Su-57 is an indication of the growing defence collaboration between Russia and India, who have a long history of military partnerships, including the joint production of aircraft.

The Su-57 promises to bring cutting-edge technology to India’s defence landscape, offering a glimpse into the future of air combat.



India is set to become the second country where Russia will showcase the Su-57E stealth fighter, the first being at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in November 2024. Russia showcased two Su-57 aircraft at the Air Show: one performed aerial demonstrations, while the other was displayed statically.





