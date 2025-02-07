



Donald Trump signed two executive orders, one sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another addressing "Anti-Christian Bias".





The executive order places financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies.





The order is a response to the ICC's investigations into Israel, a key U.S. ally, and the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC warrants accuse Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity for Israel's military actions in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.





The order states that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel and that the court's actions set a dangerous precedent. It accuses the ICC of illegitimate actions targeting America and Israel and of abusing its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.





Sanctions may include blocking property and assets and not allowing ICC officials, employees, and relatives to enter the United States.





The ICC issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity amid the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The court alleges that Netanyahu and Gallant employed "starvation as a method of warfare" by limiting humanitarian assistance and deliberately targeting civilians during Israel's operations in Gaza.





The executive order states that the ICC's actions against Israel and the United States create a perilous precedent, putting current and former American personnel at risk of harassment, mistreatment, and potential arrest.





Key points regarding the sanctions in detail:





Financial And Visa Restrictions: The order imposes financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of American citizens or allies. Sanctions may include blocking property and assets and not allowing ICC officials, employees, and relatives to enter the United States.





Response to ICC investigations: The order responds to the ICC's investigations into Israel and the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity for Israel's military actions in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.





US Stance On ICC Jurisdiction: The executive order states that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is a party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC. The order argues that the ICC's actions set a dangerous precedent by exposing Americans to "harassment, abuse, and possible arrest".





Accusations Against The ICC: The White House fact sheet accused the Hague-based ICC of creating a "shameful moral equivalency" between Hamas and Israel by issuing the warrants at the same time. The order states that the ICC's actions against Israel and the United States create a perilous precedent, putting current and former American personnel at risk of harassment, mistreatment, and potential arrest.





Executive Order Addressing "Anti-Christian Bias"





Trump appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi as the leader of a newly established task force to eliminate anti-Christian bias.





Agencies







