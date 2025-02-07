



The Chandrayaan-4 mission is set to launch in 2027 with the goal of retrieving lunar samples and returning them to Earth. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced the mission, which will involve at least two separate launches of the heavy-lift LVM-3 rocket to carry five different components. These components will then be assembled in orbit.





The Chandrayaan-4 mission will be India’s fourth mission to the Moon. The initial two missions focused on studying the Moon's surface, sub-surface, and exosphere using orbiter platforms. Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful lunar soft landing and explored the southern polar region, conducting studies of the lunar surface, near-surface plasma, and recording lunar ground vibrations.





Chandrayaan-4 is part of a series of major space projects. The Gaganyaan mission, designed to send Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit, is scheduled for launch in 2026. Also planned for 2026 is the Samudrayaan mission, which will send a submersible with three scientists to explore the seabed at a depth of 6,000 meters.





These missions align with India's larger space objectives, including establishing the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and achieving an Indian landing on the Moon by 2040. Furthermore, the Indian space economy is projected to reach $44 billion in the next decade.





