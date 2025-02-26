



On National Science Day, celebrated annually on February 28th, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) highlights its commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation. This day commemorates the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman in 1928, which earned him the Nobel Prize in 1930.





DRDO marks this occasion with various events such as lectures, orations, and open house activities across its laboratories and establishments. These events aim to promote scientific awareness and inspire innovation among the masses.





In recent years, DRDO has been focusing on integrating cutting-edge technologies into its defence systems. For instance, it has developed indigenous technologies like the BrahMos missile, the Astra missile, and the TEJAS fighter jet.





Additionally, DRDO collaborates with private sector companies to enhance its production capabilities under initiatives like the Development cum Production Partner programme. This collaboration has led to the successful development of projects such as the VL-SRSAM missile and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System.





Looking forward, DRDO is poised to play a crucial role in India's technological advancements, particularly in defence and space exploration.





The organisation is working closely with ISRO on projects like the Gaganyaan mission, where DRDO's expertise in defence technologies is being adapted for space applications.





Furthermore, DRDO's emphasis on empowering Indian youth through science and innovation aligns with the theme of National Science Day 2025, "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat." This focus on youth empowerment is expected to drive future technological breakthroughs and strengthen India's position in global scientific leadership.





