



In a scathing critique at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India described Pakistan as a "failed state" that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. This strong rebuke was delivered by Kshitij Tyagi, India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, in response to Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.





Tyagi accused Pakistan's leadership of spreading falsehoods dictated by its military and criticized the country for misusing international platforms to push anti-India rhetoric while failing to address its own domestic crises.





India emphasised that Pakistan's actions are marked by hypocrisy and inhumanity, and its governance is characterized by incompetence. Mr. Tyagi highlighted the significant political, social, and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir, contrasting it with Pakistan's claims of unrest.





He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, pointing out that Pakistan's own track record of human rights abuses and harbouring UN-sanctioned terrorists disqualifies it from lecturing others on these issues.





The Indian envoy urged Pakistan to focus on providing governance and justice to its own people rather than obsessing over India. This statement followed a similar assertion by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.





The exchange reflects the ongoing tensions and historical complexities between India and Pakistan, which have been exacerbated by disputes over Kashmir and other political issues.





ANI







