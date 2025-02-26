



There is no specific report or statement from an Israeli envoy about the F-35 securing air supremacy and offering a similar edge to India.





However, the F-35 has been highlighted as a significant asset for countries like Israel, which has effectively utilized its stealth capabilities in various operations. The F-35's advanced features, including stealth technology and networked combat capabilities, make it a highly sought-after aircraft for enhancing air superiority.





In the context of India, the F-35 has been proposed as a potential acquisition to bolster the Indian Air Force's capabilities. This comes as India weighs options between the U.S. F-35 and the Russian Su-57E, both of which were showcased at Aero India 2025.





The U.S. has expressed interest in selling the F-35 to India, with President Trump indicating a willingness to provide these advanced jets.





However, any such deal would require careful negotiation due to the sensitive technology involved and the need to ensure compatibility with India's existing military systems, including Russian-made equipment like the S-400 air defence system.





The acquisition of F-35s by India could serve as an interim solution until the development of indigenous aircraft like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is not expected to enter service before 2036.





The procurement process for the F-35 is likely to be complex, involving inter-governmental agreements and strict monitoring protocols to protect U.S. technology.





Despite these challenges, the potential for the F-35 to enhance India's air power capabilities is significant, especially given the country's strategic interests and ongoing efforts to modernize its military.





