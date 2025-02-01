



The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlights the transformative role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in infrastructure development and emphasises the need for increased public-private partnerships (PPPs) in this sector.





The survey notes that ISRO operates 56 active space assets, including communication, navigation, scientific, and earth observation satellites, which are integral to building a robust space ecosystem in India. The agency's advanced geospatial platforms significantly enhance infrastructure management across various sectors.





Key initiatives include:





Bhuvan Platform: Supports monitoring of rural development projects under schemes like MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.





NyayaVikas Portal: Monitors over 2,840 judicial projects, utilizing Web GIS technology for effective tracking.





These tools contribute to improved efficiency in project implementation and data accessibility for government departments at both central and state levels.





Call For Public-Private Partnerships





The Economic Survey advocates for the "wholehearted acceptance" of PPPs to address the unmet demand for infrastructure development in India. It stresses that:





Private sector participation is crucial for project conceptualization, risk management, and execution.





Current private investment levels in infrastructure are below expectations, necessitating a coordinated effort among government entities, financial markets, and private firms to enhance participation.





The survey also points out that while initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the National Monetisation Pipeline have been introduced to facilitate private investment, actual uptake remains limited in core sectors.





Conclusion





The Economic Survey underscores ISRO's pivotal role in advancing India's infrastructure capabilities through innovative geospatial technologies while simultaneously calling for a stronger commitment to public-private partnerships to meet the nation's infrastructure needs effectively.





Agencies







