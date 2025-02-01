As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) steps up its forays into outer space, its exploratory programs have received a 15 per cent fiscal boost in the Union Budget 2025-26 that was presented on February 1. The overall Budget for the Department of Space is up by about 14 per cent.





A sum of ₹12,515 crore has been allocated to IRSO in the forthcoming financial year for undertaking various projects and schemes compared to the revised estimates of ₹10,859.25 crore for 2024-25.





The allocations for 2025-26 on this account include ₹6,455.99 crore under the revenue head and ₹6,059.01 crore for capital acquisitions, which would cover space technology, space applications, space sciences and the INSAT satellite systems.