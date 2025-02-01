ISRO's Space Programs Get Over 15 Per Cent Fiscal Boost
As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) steps up its forays into outer space, its exploratory programs have received a 15 per cent fiscal boost in the Union Budget 2025-26 that was presented on February 1. The overall Budget for the Department of Space is up by about 14 per cent.
A sum of ₹12,515 crore has been allocated to IRSO in the forthcoming financial year for undertaking various projects and schemes compared to the revised estimates of ₹10,859.25 crore for 2024-25.
The allocations for 2025-26 on this account include ₹6,455.99 crore under the revenue head and ₹6,059.01 crore for capital acquisitions, which would cover space technology, space applications, space sciences and the INSAT satellite systems.
The budgetary increase supports various ambitious projects and initiatives, including the upcoming Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter Mission, and the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle. Additionally, ISRO's capabilities have been highlighted by recent successful missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, which have bolstered India's position in global space exploration.
In terms of specific allocations, the budget earmarks funds for different sectors within ISRO:
Space Technology and Applications: ₹10,230.2 crore
Space Sciences: ₹371 crore
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST): ₹150 crore
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL): ₹240 crore
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) encompasses a wide range of activities related to space and technology, primarily through its various centres dedicated to research, development, and fabrication. These activities can be categorized into two main domains: space technology and space sciences.
ISRO's efforts in space technology involve:
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram is the lead centre for developing satellite launch vehicles, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) series. VSSC conducts extensive research in aeronautics, avionics, propulsion systems, and vehicle integration.
The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru is responsible for designing and developing communication, navigation, remote sensing, and scientific satellites. URSC also engages in planetary research and contributes to missions like Chandrayaan-2 and AstroSat.
The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) supports satellite missions with a network of ground stations across India and internationally. It provides mission support for both low-earth orbit satellites and launch vehicles.
ISRO has established Space Technology Cells at premier academic institutions to foster collaboration in space technology research. These cells facilitate projects that align with ISRO's objectives and enhance academic contributions to space programs.
The domain of space sciences at ISRO focuses on academic research projects and scientific exploration:
The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) conducts advanced research in fields such as astronomy, solar physics, atmospheric sciences, and planetary sciences. PRL plays a crucial role in developing instruments for space-based scientific exploration.
The National Atmospheric Research Laboratory engages in atmospheric studies that contribute to understanding climate dynamics.
The Space Applications Centre (SAC) develops instruments for various applications including meteorology, earth resources mapping, and societal benefits through remote sensing technologies. SAC also plays a significant role in ISRO's planetary missions.
Through its RESPOND program, ISRO supports research activities in academia that are relevant to space science and technology. This initiative encourages quality research and collaboration between ISRO and educational institutions across India.
Moreover, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has been allocated ₹70 crore to facilitate private sector participation in space activities.
This financial commitment underscores the government's ongoing efforts to enhance India's capabilities in space technology and exploration, aligning with the nation's broader ambitions in the global space economy.
In summary, ISRO's multifaceted approach integrates technological advancements with scientific inquiry, fostering a robust ecosystem for space research and development that benefits both national interests and global scientific communities.
