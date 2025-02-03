



On February 3, 2025, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin met to discuss the importance of enhancing parliamentary ties between India and Russia. During their meeting at the Indian Parliament, both leaders emphasized that strengthening these ties is crucial for fostering a solid foundation for the overall Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





Volodin described India as a key partner in Asia and highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts to enhance bilateral relations. He noted that parliamentary cooperation can play a vital role in addressing global challenges and promoting mutual interests.





The discussions also included the need for regular exchanges between the two countries to further deepen their engagement.





ANI







