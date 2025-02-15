



Brazilian aerospace and defence company Embraer plans to open a new subsidiary in New Delhi by the second quarter of 2025. This move responds to the increasing demands of India's military market.





The subsidiary will handle commercial and executive aircraft, defence, service and support, supply chain, and engineering operations.





It aims to offer engineering services, strategic sourcing, service and spares support, and business development.





Embraer signed an MoU with Mahindra Defence Systems in February 2024, partnering to offer the C-390 Millennium to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





C-390 Millennium And IAF





The IAF is considering the Embraer C-390 Millennium as a Multi-Role Transport Aircraft (MTA) to replace its aging Antonov An-32s and Ilyushin Il-76s.





The IAF needs 40-80 aircraft with an 18-30 ton cargo capacity.





Other contenders for the MTA include the Airbus A400M Atlas and the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules.





The C-390 Millennium can be used for aerial assault, air-to-air refuelling, aerial resupply, search and rescue, special operations, humanitarian aid, medivac, and strategic transport.





Embraer aims to establish India as a regional hub for tactical transport aircraft.





The company plans to assemble and potentially export C-390s if it secures the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) contract.





Embraer’s proposal involves broader collaboration, including training, MRO, technology transfer, and R&D.





Embraer seeks to enhance its supply chain base in India and is working with Mahindra to implement a local supply chain program.





Bosco da Costa Junior, CEO of Embraer Defence & Security, stated that Embraer is serious about bringing content around the C-390 to India, supporting India’s self-reliance push. Embraer has more than 40 aircraft and 11 aircraft types operating in India across defence, commercial aviation, and executive jets.





IDN







