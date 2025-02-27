



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her two-day visit to India. This meeting was part of a broader effort to strengthen India-EU relations, with Jaishankar expressing appreciation for von der Leyen's views on enhancing India's engagement with Europe.





The European Commission President, accompanied by all 27 EU commissioners, emphasized the importance of India as a trusted friend and strategic ally for Europe, particularly in an era marked by global conflicts and competition.





She arrived in the national capital earlier in the day.





"Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.





The European Commission President was accorded a warm and special welcome and was received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.





This is President Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.





The EU has recently articulated its Indo-Pacific strategy, indicating interest in deeper collaborations. Discussions may include formalizing agreements to bolster coordination between naval forces operating in the region.





Von der Leyen's visit aimed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and the EU, with discussions focusing on advancing trade, economic security, and resilient supply chains.





The EU is seeking to expedite a long-delayed free trade agreement with India, with negotiations scheduled for March. Jaishankar has also been a strong advocate for concluding the India-EU FTA, highlighting its potential to stabilize a volatile global environment.





The visit marked a significant moment in India-EU relations, as it was the first time the entire European Commission College of Commissioners visited India together.





This underscores the growing importance of the partnership between the two entities, with both sides recognizing the mutual benefits of closer collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, and climate action.





