



An explosion occurred at the Russian Consulate in Marseille, France, on February 24, 2025, coinciding with the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.





According to reports, two incendiary devices were thrown at the consulate, with one exploding in the garden and the other failing to detonate, landing on the side walk outside the perimeter wall. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova labelled the incident a "terrorist attack" and demanded a thorough investigation from French authorities.





Russia called for a thorough investigation and enhanced security measures for its diplomatic missions in France.





No injuries were reported, and the extent of damage is not detailed.





The incident occurred on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, 2022.





ANI







