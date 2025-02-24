



The Trump administration has announced significant restructuring at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), involving the dismissal of approximately 1,600 employees based in the United States and placing nearly all other staff worldwide on indefinite paid administrative leave. This move is part of a broader effort to reduce USAID's workforce and influence, following earlier attempts that faced legal challenges.





Around 1,600 USAID employees in the U.S. are being laid off as part of a "reduction-in-force" effort. Most other staff globally, except those in critical roles, core leadership, or specially designated programs, are being placed on paid administrative leave.





A federal judge recently lifted a temporary block on the administration's plans, allowing these actions to proceed. This decision follows previous legal challenges to Trump's efforts to dismantle USAID.





Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been involved in efforts to streamline government operations, including USAID. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is overseeing the restructuring.





Critics argue that these cuts will weaken U.S. global influence and crisis response capabilities, potentially benefiting other nations like China.





Former USAID officials have expressed concern that these cuts will harm the agency's ability to respond to crises and undermine U.S. soft power.





Government employee unions have strongly opposed these actions, arguing they are an attempt to dismantle USAID.





Agencies







