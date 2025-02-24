Cosmonauts Gennady Strekalov, Rakesh Sharma and Yuri Malyshev of Interkosmos mission 1984





The statement "Gaganyaan to bring more information than initially thought of" by Rakesh Sharma highlights the potential of India's indigenous Gaganyaan mission to provide extensive insights into space exploration. This mission is significant as it marks India's first human spaceflight program, aiming to launch a crew of up to three astronauts into Low Earth Orbit using an Indian-made launcher from an Indian spaceport.





Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space in 1984, has been actively involved in the Gaganyaan program, including the selection and training of astronauts. He has expressed excitement about the mission's potential, emphasizing its indigenous nature and the historical significance it holds for India.





“Gaganyaan mission will happen next year. It would be a flight with an Indian sitting on an India-made launcher that was inaugurated from space port of India - overall an Indian effort”, the legendary astronaut told media persons during an interaction at the three-day Tripura Literature Festival in Agartala..





The Gaganyaan mission is designed to orbit the Earth at an altitude of 400 km for up to seven days, with capabilities for future upgrades such as rendezvous and docking. The mission's success is expected to pave the way for further advancements in India's space exploration efforts, potentially leading to more complex missions like lunar colonization, as Sharma has noted the importance of overcoming technical challenges in creating safe environments for human survival in space.



