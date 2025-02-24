First Indian Astronaut Rakesh Sharma Lauds ‘Gaganyaan Mission’; Says Mission To Bring More Information Than Initially Thought
Cosmonauts Gennady Strekalov, Rakesh Sharma and Yuri Malyshev of Interkosmos mission 1984
The statement "Gaganyaan to bring more information than initially thought of" by Rakesh Sharma highlights the potential of India's indigenous Gaganyaan mission to provide extensive insights into space exploration. This mission is significant as it marks India's first human spaceflight program, aiming to launch a crew of up to three astronauts into Low Earth Orbit using an Indian-made launcher from an Indian spaceport.
Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space in 1984, has been actively involved in the Gaganyaan program, including the selection and training of astronauts. He has expressed excitement about the mission's potential, emphasizing its indigenous nature and the historical significance it holds for India.
“Gaganyaan mission will happen next year. It would be a flight with an Indian sitting on an India-made launcher that was inaugurated from space port of India - overall an Indian effort”, the legendary astronaut told media persons during an interaction at the three-day Tripura Literature Festival in Agartala..
The Gaganyaan mission is designed to orbit the Earth at an altitude of 400 km for up to seven days, with capabilities for future upgrades such as rendezvous and docking. The mission's success is expected to pave the way for further advancements in India's space exploration efforts, potentially leading to more complex missions like lunar colonization, as Sharma has noted the importance of overcoming technical challenges in creating safe environments for human survival in space.
Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space, reflects on his journey with a mix of humility and gratitude. He initially aspired to be a fighter pilot, not an astronaut, and his career in the Indian Air Force was marked by significant achievements, including flying 21 combat missions in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. However, when the opportunity arose to join the Soviet Interkosmos program in 1984, Sharma seized it, becoming the first Indian in space aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft.
Sharma's selection was part of a collaborative effort between India and the Soviet Union, facilitated by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's initiative to send an Indian Air Force pilot to space. This decision was made after experts from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) indicated they were not yet prepared to undertake such a mission independently. Sharma's journey not only marked a historic moment for India but also inspired future generations to pursue careers in science and space exploration.
During his time in space, Sharma conducted several experiments, including studying the effects of yoga in microgravity and photographing India from space, which significantly aided in mapping the country. His experience returning to Earth was particularly thrilling, as he recounted the intense sounds and vibrations during re-entry. Despite his achievements, Sharma remains humble, viewing his space travel as an opportunity he was fortunate to have.
While specific details about the additional information Gaganyaan might bring are not provided, Sharma's enthusiasm suggests that the mission could yield valuable scientific data and insights into space travel, contributing significantly to India's space program and global space exploration efforts.
