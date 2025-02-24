



An American Airlines flight, AA292, traveling from New York's JFK International Airport to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, was diverted to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport due to a reported bomb threat.





The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, made an emergency landing in Rome after receiving the threat while flying over the Caspian Sea, near Turkmenistan.





The flight was escorted by two Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets as a precautionary measure after entering Italian airspace.





The threat was received via email but was later deemed unfounded.





The aircraft was grounded for nearly 15 hours for security checks. Passengers were screened, and the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection before being cleared.





After the security checks were completed, the flight was expected to continue to New Delhi once all inspections were satisfactory.





The incident highlights the rigorous security protocols in place for handling potential threats during flights. Despite the scare, the flight landed safely, and operations at Rome's airport continued normally.





ANI







