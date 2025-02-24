



As ISRO prepares for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, researchers at IIT-Madras are working on protective solutions for the structure. Their focus is on developing advanced materials that can withstand the harsh conditions of space.





The Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) team is creating metal foam to shield the space station from environmental threats, including micro-meteoroid impacts. This lightweight material is designed to function efficiently in a vacuum.





The team’s research aligns with two key objectives: developing technology to support long-term space missions and applying these innovations to Earth-based industries. This approach aims to enhance sustainability both in space and on Earth.





IIT-Madras has built a Microgravity Drop Tower, the fourth largest in the world, to study how materials behave in zero gravity. This facility allows researchers to test and refine materials for space applications.





Neelabh Menaria’s research focuses on optimising metal foam properties in microgravity. The findings contribute to improving impact resistance, making the material more effective for space station protection.





ExTeM is also exploring welding methods for use in space, along with advancements in 3D printing and bioprinting. These developments are crucial for constructing and maintaining space infrastructure.





As part of the Institute of Eminence initiative, IIT-Madras is working to reduce dependency on Earth-based supply chains. Their research aims to facilitate lunar and Martian missions while also contributing to advanced material production on Earth.





WION News







