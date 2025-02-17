



Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace Secures International Order for 35 Autonomous Aircraft: Bangalore-based start-up Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has successfully secured an export order for 35 FWD 100 ISR autonomous aircraft from a sub-Saharan nation. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first fully indigenous autonomous aircraft from India to receive an international order.





The FWD 100 ISR is a sub-variant of the FWD 200B model, designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It features advanced optical payloads for precise surveillance and has a wingspan of 6 meters, a length of 3.8 meters, and a maximum takeoff weight of 90 kg. The aircraft boasts a remarkable operational endurance of up to 24 hours.





At Aero India 2025, FWDA also unveiled its upgraded unmanned bomber, which is equipped with laser-guided weaponry and boasts a 24-hour endurance capability. The FWD 100 ISR is notable as it is the first autonomous aircraft developed entirely in India to receive a global order. The aircraft represents a pivotal shift in India's defense manufacturing landscape.





Suhas Tejaskanda, the founder of FWDA, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating that it marks a turning point in India's defense history and reflects the country's evolving role in the global defense market. The announcement aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign military technology.





This deal is seen as a pivotal moment in India's defence manufacturing history, positioning the country among the top five global defence exporters, alongside nations like the USA and Israel. Suhas Tejaskanda, emphasised that this achievement reflects India's growing capabilities in defence technology and self-reliance.





The FWD 100 ISR aircraft is entirely developed and manufactured at Flying Wedge's facility in Electronic City, Bangalore. The start-up aims to enhance targeting accuracy and reduce collateral damage in military operations through its innovative technologies.





