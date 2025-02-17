



The Indian Army showcased an advanced kamikaze drone at the Science and Technology Expo held at IIT-Jammu on February 17, 2025. This drone emphasizes both surveillance and attack capabilities, marking a significant advancement in India's military technology.





Key Specifications





Payload Capacity: The drone can carry between 150 to 300 grams, specifically designed to transport explosives such as RDX.





Flight Duration: Without Mini Drone: Up to 30 minutes.





With Mini Drone: Approximately 15 to 20 minutes, allowing for kamikaze attacks where the mini drone is deployed to strike a target.





Operational Features: Equipped with a small camera, it can operate effectively in both day and night conditions, featuring a zoom capability for enhanced surveillance.





Operational Mechanism: Defence personnel explained that once a target is identified at a distance, the main drone will deploy the mini drone carrying the payload, which will then crash into the target. This method is referred to as a "suicide drone" due to its self-destructive nature upon impact.





This demonstration comes amidst criticism from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding India's drone policy, where he compared domestic capabilities unfavourably with Chinese technology. However, industry experts defended India's advancements, highlighting the growing domestic drone industry with over 400 companies contributing to technological innovations.





Smit Shah, the President of the Drone Federation of India (DFI), expressed his discomfort and that of the drone community regarding comments suggesting a lack of understanding of drone technology in India]. This statement was made in response to a video shared by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, where Gandhi criticised the government's drone policy and showcased what appeared to be a Chinese-made drone.

Shah emphasised that there are over 400 companies in India, along with approximately 40 to 50 drone component companies, that are diligently working to advance the drone industry. He felt compelled to speak out against Gandhi's remarks, which he viewed as belittling the entire industry, especially when someone with significant public influence uses a Chinese drone to suggest that India lacks understanding and domestic production capabilities.

Shah highlighted the progress in the drone industry, noting that since 2021, the government has focused on regulation, technology, and adoption to establish India as a global drone hub. He also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s decision to display a DJI drone, which has been banned in India since 2022, and raised concerns about whether Gandhi had the necessary drone pilot license and clearances for operating the drone in a restricted zone.





The introduction of this Kamikaze drone reflects India's strategic focus on enhancing its military capabilities through advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aligning with global trends in modern warfare.





