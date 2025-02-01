



A significant diplomatic event is set to take place as foreign diplomats will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 1, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that a 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission and diplomats from 77 countries, will participate in this event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.





The visit comes amidst heightened security and preparations following a tragic stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual, which resulted in 30 deaths and numerous injuries.





Despite these incidents, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the diplomats would proceed with their plans to experience the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela, which is known as the world's largest public gathering.





During their visit, the diplomats will arrive at Sangam via boat, partake in a holy dip, and subsequently visit notable sites such as Akshayvat and the Bade Hanuman Temple. They are also expected to engage with the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre to gain insights into this historic event.





Agencies







