



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to co-chair the upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in France. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this participation during a press briefing on January 31, 2025.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that this summit will take place on February 10-11 at the Grand Palais in Paris, gathering leaders from various sectors including government, academia, and civil society.





The summit aims to foster international dialogue on AI governance and its implications, addressing critical issues such as ethical AI use, sustainability, and the potential for AI to serve the public interest. It is expected to attract nearly 1,000 participants, including heads of state and representatives from international organizations and the private sector.





During the summit, discussions will focus on key themes such as the environmental impact of AI technologies, strategies for inclusive governance, and collaborative efforts among nations to harness AI for global challenges. This event marks a significant opportunity for India to showcase its advancements in AI and strengthen its partnerships in technology development.





