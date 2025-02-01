



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has confirmed that all Indian citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are safe despite the ongoing conflict in the region.





This assurance comes as violence escalates, particularly around the eastern city of Goma, where clashes have resulted in significant casualties and displacement.





The UN reported that at least 700 people have been killed since the beginning of 2025, with over 400,000 individuals forced from their homes due to the conflict involving M23 rebels, who are reportedly advancing southward towards the capital, Kinshasa.





In light of the deteriorating security situation, the Indian government is closely monitoring developments and has taken measures to ensure the safety of its citizens in DRC.





The MEA emphasized its commitment to protecting Indian nationals amid rising tensions and humanitarian crises resulting from the violence.





