



The formation of a cost negotiation committee (CNC) is underway to expedite the Indian Navy's Project 75 (India), which aims to build six advanced diesel-electric submarines. This project aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The CNC will comprise officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Indian Navy, Defence Finance, and representatives from Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL), which will lead the project in a strategic partnership with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) of Germany.





Project 75 (India), also known as P-75(I), is an extension of the earlier Project 75, which involved building Scorpene-class submarines. The new project seeks to procure submarines with advanced features such as Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, which allow submarines to stay underwater for longer periods. The project has faced delays due to bureaucratic issues and tendering complexities but is crucial for enhancing India's submarine capabilities.





The CNC's formation is a step towards finalising the project's costs and moving forward with the construction process, which is expected to take several years. The involvement of MDL and TKMS under the Make in India initiative underscores the government's commitment to indigenising defence manufacturing while leveraging international expertise.





The project must align with the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which emphasises self-reliance and indigenous production. This means that the project should contribute significantly to India's ability to produce its own submarines in the future.





Historically Germans are not known for sharing such extensive knowledge in defence programmes, so the successful implementation of the strategic partnership model is will be seen as significant.





TKMS is required to transfer 100% of the necessary technology to India. This includes both commercial and technical aspects, ensuring that India gains comprehensive knowledge to design and build submarines independently in the future.





The project mandates a significant level of Indian content in the submarines. The requirement is for 45% indigenous content in the first submarine and 60% in the last one, ensuring that Indian industries are involved and benefited throughout the process.





The project aims to build six advanced submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems, enhancing the Indian Navy's underwater capabilities. AIP allows submarines to stay submerged for extended periods, significantly improving stealth and operational effectiveness.





Past projects, like the Scorpene-class submarines, faced significant delays and cost overruns. The success of Project 75I will depend on avoiding such issues while ensuring the transfer of technology and adherence to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.





The contract for six Scorpene submarines was signed in 2005 with DCNS (now Naval Group), France, valued at ₹18,706 Crores.





The cost eventually rose to about ₹23,000 Crores, reflecting a significant escalation from the original estimate. The first submarine, INS Kalvari, was inducted in 2017 instead of the planned 2012. The last submarine, INS Vagsheer, was commissioned in January 2024, instead of the planned completion by 2017 for all six.





Despite the project's aim to enhance indigenous capabilities, there was minimal technology transfer from the French company, with less than 3% of the technology being indigenous by value.





The experience with P75 has raised concerns for future projects like Project 75I, which aims to build more advanced submarines with significant indigenous content.





Plans are underway to build three more Scorpene-class submarines with increased indigenous content, including a combat management system made in India by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These new submarines will integrate the DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system to enhance operational capabilities.





In contrast, Project 77 focuses on developing nuclear-powered attack submarines, highlighting India's broader efforts to modernise its naval capabilities through both conventional and nuclear submarine projects.





