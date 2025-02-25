



Since the removal of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh in July 2024, Bangladesh and Pakistan have been increasing their engagements across multiple sectors, leading to a strategic realignment in the region. This shift is driven by a desire in Bangladesh for a new form of nationalism and a foreign policy less influenced by India, coupled with Pakistan's efforts to regain relevance in South Asia.





Military Cooperation





A delegation of senior Bangladeshi military officers visited Pakistan, meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. Bangladesh's navy participated in Pakistan’s annual multilateral naval exercise called “Aman”. Pakistan will begin military training programs for the Bangladesh Army in February 2025.





There are reports that Dhaka is interested in purchasing JF-17 jets and potentially Abdali missiles from Pakistan.





Economic And Trade Relations





Direct trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh has resumed for the first time since 1971, with Bangladesh importing 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice. Bilateral trade increased by an estimated 27% in the last quarter of 2024. Bangladesh has simplified the visa process for Pakistanis to strengthen trade and economic relations. A direct shipping line and flights are being established between the two countries.





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus have met to discuss strengthening ties and increasing trade. Pakistan’s foreign minister is scheduled to visit Dhaka. Bangladesh is completing the construction of a Chancery building in Islamabad.





Both countries are seemingly motivated by a sense of shared concerns regarding India's influence in the region. The meeting between Lt Gen Hassan and Gen Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad emphasized the importance of defence relationships that are "resilient against external influences," which is a veiled reference to India.





Some analysts characterize the improving relations as a "new beginning" following Hasina's removal, with Bangladesh potentially seeking military support and a security partnership with Pakistan.





Points of Tension





Allegations by India of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh have led to protests and the storming of a Bangladesh consulate in India.





The Yunus administration has rejected what it claims is external interference in internal matters, accusing India of spreading disinformation to destabilise Bangladesh.





New domestic policies in Bangladesh, such as changes in textbooks and the banning of the Awami League from participating in upcoming elections, highlight a reshaping of public consciousness regarding the Mujib family’s role in Bangladesh’s history and, with it, that of India.





ANI







