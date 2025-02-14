Former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath has strongly advocated for the establishment of space parks across India, emphasizing their potential to significantly enhance the country's space start-up ecosystem. Speaking at the Global Investors' Meet Invest Karnataka 2025, he highlighted the government's recent policy clarity regarding private participation in the space sector, which he believes creates a ripe environment for investment and innovation in this field.





Somanath identified several key areas for investment, including satellite manufacturing, launch services, and data analytics. He noted that advancements in information technology have made data more accessible, which start-ups can leverage to innovate and reduce reliance on government funding. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities presented by emerging markets such as weather forecasting and agriculture, which could be transformed through satellite-based services.





The concept of space parks is designed to foster collaboration among start-ups, research institutions, and established companies, creating a supportive ecosystem for technological advancement in the space sector. This initiative aligns with broader governmental goals to bolster India's position in the global space economy and stimulate growth through private sector involvement.





