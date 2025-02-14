



During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would increase military sales to India by billions of dollars and pave the way to provide India with F-35 stealth fighters. Trump praised India as a key strategic partner, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations.





This deal would allow India to join an elite group of countries with state-of-the-art stealth aircraft.





Trump stated that the U.S. would be increasing military sales to India by billions of dollars. This announcement indicates stronger defence ties between the two countries, who are both seeking to increase security cooperation in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





The F-35 Lightning-II, made by Lockheed Martin, is a multirole stealth fighter used by several nations for air combat missions. It comes in three variants: the F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C.





The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning-II, the most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, took part in the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bangalore.





The F-35 Lightning-II is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet developed by Lockheed Martin. It has advanced stealth technology, advanced sensors, supersonic speed, and a mix of air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs. There are three variants of the jet:





F-35A: Conventional take-off and landing, used by the US Air Force.

F-35B: Short take-off and vertical landing, used by the US Marine Corps.

F-35C: Carrier-based variant designed for the US Navy.





The unit cost is approximately $80 million for the F-35A, $115 million for the F-35B, and $110 million for the F-35C.





How Will The F-35 Deal Impact India's Military Capabilities





The potential acquisition of F-35 stealth fighters could significantly modernise India's air force and enhance its aerial capabilities. Integrating the F-35 into the Indian Air Force (IAF) would provide a platform unmatched by regional adversaries and reinforce India's role as a key player in regional security. Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) stated that acquiring around 40 F-35s and their weapons could enhance the IAF’s operational capability and be a significant deterrent, filling the "stealth gap" quickly.





The F-35 acquisition represents a major step in modernizing India's air force, which has traditionally relied on a mix of Western and Russian defence technology. The introduction of F-35s is expected to enhance India's aerial capabilities. The F-35 is known as one of the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft in the world, possessing sophisticated sensors, information fusion, and flexible communication links.





The F-35 is not just an aircraft but a strategic deterrent, offering the IAF a critical edge. Some experts believe that the confidence of pilots flying Chinese J-20 or J-35A fighters would "evaporate overnight" if India acquired the F-35.





Acquiring the F-35 would allow India to fill the stealth gap as soon as possible, especially with China already armed with J-20 fighters and Pakistan potentially acquiring J-35 stealth jets from China.





The F-35A could serve as a force multiplier, reinforcing the IAF's position as a dominant airpower in the region.





Some military experts believe that acquiring the F-35 could give a big boost to the IAF, especially with China who has supposedly deployed its own stealth platform and Pakistan acquiring its own advanced fighter capabilities.





If the deal goes through, India would join an exclusive group of countries that operate the aircraft, including NATO allies, Israel, and Japan.





