" India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine. Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said. He was asked if the "Gautam Adani case" was discussed in the meeting with Donald Trump.





On November 20, 2024, a five-count indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging Gautam Adani and other top executives of Adani Group with securities and wire fraud.





Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, was indicted in the U.S. on charges of paying over $250 million in bribes to secure contracts in India's energy sector. U.S. prosecutors allege that Adani was part of a scheme to bribe government officials in India and defraud U.S. investors.





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi of shielding Gautam Adani and demanded Adani's arrest and punishment. Gandhi also alleged that the Modi government is protecting Adani from investigation.





Modi declined to comment on whether he discussed Adani's legal challenges with then U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that such individual matters are not discussed between leaders of two countries.





The Adani Group has denied the allegations.





Under former President Joe Biden, the US Department of Justice charged Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay bribes for favorable solar power contracts. Donald Trump later signed an executive order to pause enforcement of a law used to investigate the Adani Group.





To have Adani appear in an American courtroom, the U.S. would likely need to pursue extradition.





Adani has been building a political influence operation in the U.S., engaging law firms and lobbyists to deal with the legal cases and expand his business.





