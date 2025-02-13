



The Indian government has initiated a significant procurement process for nearly 1,000 surveillance helicopters designed for high-altitude operations, as announced on February 13, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, particularly in challenging terrains such as those found in the northern and eastern regions of the country.





The preferred categorisation for the project as per provisions of Chapter-II of DAP-2020 may be indicated by the vendors with due justification.





Key Details of The Procurement





The helicopters will be capable of operating at altitudes up to 5,500 meters, ensuring functionality in extreme conditions typical of mountainous areas in India.





The helicopters are required to perform effectively during both day and night, adapting to various weather conditions encountered across diverse terrains.





The Request for Information (RFI) emphasizes that the helicopters should have a modular design to facilitate future upgrades without significant structural changes.





The procurement is aligned with the Indian government's Make in India initiative, aiming to boost indigenous manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. This effort not only seeks to modernize the military's aviation capabilities but also encourages private sector participation in defence manufacturing, fostering competition and innovation within the industry.





This procurement comes as part of a larger modernisation plan for the Indian Army's aviation capabilities. Currently, the Army operates an aging fleet that includes Chetak and Cheetah helicopters, which are now considered technologically outdated. The transition to new helicopters is seen as essential for maintaining operational effectiveness in high-altitude regions where rapid troop movement and surveillance are critical.





In addition to the helicopters, the Indian Army is also looking to procure heavy crawler rock drills to support infrastructure development in inaccessible areas, further highlighting the operational necessities in challenging terrains. It shall be used for quarry operations and initial road formation cutting by drilling bench holes, toe holes for charging and blasting in mountains.





PTI







