



Bharat Forge has announced a strategic partnership with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS to establish an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility in Pune, India. This collaboration was unveiled during the Aero India 2025 event on February 13, 2025. The new facility is designed to cater to the increasing global demand for aerospace components, specifically focusing on high-precision parts such as landing gear components.





Key Highlights of The Partnership





The manufacturing plant will incorporate a state-of-the-art ring mill along with advanced forging and machining technologies. It aims to produce precision-engineered components essential for the aerospace sector.





The facility is expected to be operational within 2025, showcasing Bharat Forge's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in aerospace manufacturing.





Guru Biswal, Aerospace CEO of Bharat Forge, emphasized that this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing, aiming to create long-term value for the industry.





Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer at Liebherr, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting that the integration of advanced technologies will help meet the stringent standards of the aerospace sector while bolstering supply chain capabilities.





This initiative not only strengthens Bharat Forge's position in the global aerospace market but also aligns with India's growing focus on self-reliance in defence and aerospace sectors.





PTI







