



Safran Aircraft Engines has selected Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) for the production of turbine parts for the LEAP engine in India. This partnership was announced during Aero India 2025 and signifies a significant step in enhancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





Production Start Date: The production of the first parts is expected to commence in 2026.





Strategic Importance: This collaboration aims to leverage TEAL's advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise, reinforcing its position in the aerospace sector while contributing to the growing demand for LEAP engines in India, where over 2,000 units are on order.





TEAL's Background





TEAL, originally established as a subsidiary of Titan Company Limited, has transitioned from watchmaking to aerospace manufacturing since its inception in 2004. The company specializes in high-end aerospace components and has made significant investments in expanding its capabilities, including over 100 CNC machines and in-house processing facilities. Nearly 90% of its business comes from exports, catering to various sectors including aircraft engines and defence applications.





Challenges And Future Outlook





While the aerospace industry is experiencing growth, TEAL faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions and skilled labour shortages. Nevertheless, the company is committed to expanding its operations, including plans for a new factory to meet rising demand. The partnership with Safran not only enhances TEAL's manufacturing capacity but also strengthens India's position in the global aerospace supply chain.





PTI







